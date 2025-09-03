CM Revanth Reddy Hits Back: “Don’t Drag Me Into BRS Family Feud”

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched a fierce counterattack against the BRS at a programe in Vemula village of Musapet asserting that the party is crumbling under the weight of its own corruption and internal feuds. Reacting to allegations that he had a hand in the revolt of KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha, who was recently suspended from the BRS for her open criticism of former Minister Harish Rao and Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, Revanth categorically denied any involvement.

“Please don’t pull me or the Congress into the BRS family fight. Their quarrels are over how to share the money they looted from Telangana in the past 10 years. I have no role in their downfall,” he declared.

The CM alleged that KCR and his family had looted the state in the name of the Kaleshwaram project, which he described as the biggest scam in Telangana’s history. “Now, the same corruption has become the root cause of their family battles,” he said, predicting that the BRS, like the Janata Party and TDP, would soon vanish from Telangana’s political map.

Emphasizing the people’s trust, Revanth said, “For the first time in 70 years, the people of this region have entrusted a son of the soil to lead the state. My responsibility is to transform Palamuru from a land known for migration and poverty into a developed, industrialized hub of prosperity.”

On development, the CM urged people to come forward to part with their land for projects, assuring that the government would provide the best compensation. He announced that ₹4,000 crore has already been allocated for the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project and appealed to farmers to extend their support.

Accusing the BRS of obstructing progress, Revanth said, “For ten years, they did nothing to develop Narayanpet and Kodangal. Now they are filing cases in the Green Tribunal to stall irrigation works. Such politics will not be tolerated.”

Issuing a stern warning, he added, “If BRS does not change its ways, people will wipe it out completely. Telangana will not forgive those who looted its wealth and betrayed its trust.”