CM Revanth Reddy Honors Fallen Heroes at Goshamahal Police Flag Day Parade

Hyderabad : Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the Police Flag Day Parade held at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Goshamahal, Hyderabad, where he paid tribute to the brave police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The event was organized to honor the martyrs and their invaluable service to maintaining law and order across Telangana.

During the parade, Revanth Reddy offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and lauded the dedication of the police force. He emphasized that the police symbolize sacrifice and service, always standing at the forefront to ensure public safety and assist society. Reddy also acknowledged the critical role played by police personnel during challenging periods, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the people.

The ceremony was part of the broader Police Commemoration Day activities, which recognize the ultimate sacrifices made by police officers in their efforts to protect citizens and uphold peace. The event highlighted the state’s ongoing initiatives to enhance public security, including the widespread installation of CCTV cameras, which has furthered effective policing efforts across Telangana【9†source】【10†source】.