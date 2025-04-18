Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended a warm invitation to Japanese industrialists and business leaders to invest in the rapidly growing Indian state, positioning Telangana as a strong “China Plus One” alternative.

Speaking at the India-Japan Economic Partnership Roadshow held at Hotel Imperial in Tokyo, the Chief Minister, along with the official “Telangana Rising” delegation, presented a comprehensive overview of the investment opportunities in the state.

The event witnessed participation from over 150 Japanese industrialists across various sectors. In his address, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana’s impressive growth as the youngest state in India and welcomed Japanese businesses with open arms.

“Japan is known as the land of the rising sun. Telangana is rising in India, and today it rises in Japan,” he remarked. He praised Tokyo for its world-class infrastructure, environmental consciousness, and innovation, adding that Hyderabad has drawn significant inspiration from the Japanese capital.

The Chief Minister urged Japanese investors to consider Telangana in sectors such as life sciences, global capability centres, electronics, electric vehicles, textiles, AI data centres, and logistics. He assured them that the state offers world-class infrastructure, skilled human resources, and stable policies to support long-term investments.

“Together, India and Japan can build a brighter future for the world,” he declared.

India’s Ambassador to Japan, CB George, also addressed the gathering and spoke about the strengthening economic ties between the two nations. Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General of JETRO Bengaluru, expressed a strong interest in deepening collaboration with Telangana.

During the event, promotional videos on Telangana’s flagship initiatives — India’s first Net Zero Industrial City ‘Future City’ in Hyderabad and the Musi River Rejuvenation Project — were showcased. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce, outlined the investor-friendly climate in the state and explained the emerging opportunities in electronics, artificial intelligence, green energy, and textiles.

Following the roadshow, the Telangana delegation held one-on-one meetings with representatives of leading Japanese companies to explore potential future collaborations.