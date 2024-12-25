CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation Stones for Development Projects and Joins Medak Cathedral's Centenary Christmas Celebrations

Medak: On December 25, 2024, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited Medak to inaugurate several development initiatives and participate in the centenary celebrations of the historic Medak Cathedral.

Foundation Stones Laid for Development Projects

During his visit, CM Reddy laid foundation stones for various development works aimed at enhancing infrastructure and public amenities in the region. These projects are expected to boost the local economy and improve the quality of life for Medak's residents.

Medak Cathedral's 100-Year Milestone

The Chief Minister's visit coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Medak Cathedral, one of India's largest churches. Built in 1924, the cathedral is renowned for its Gothic architecture and intricate stained-glass windows. To mark this significant milestone, the church was adorned with festive decorations and illuminated, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the celebrations.

Participation in Christmas Celebrations

CM Reddy attended the Christmas prayers at the cathedral, joining thousands of devotees from across the country. His presence underscored the state's commitment to promoting communal harmony and celebrating cultural diversity. The Chief Minister extended his Christmas greetings to the congregation, emphasizing the importance of unity and peace during the festive season.

Significance of the Medak Cathedral

Located approximately 90 kilometers from Hyderabad, the Medak Cathedral holds historical and architectural significance. Consecrated on December 25, 1924, the church was constructed under the guidance of British missionary Charles Walker Posnett. It stands as a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage and attracts visitors and pilgrims year-round.

Community Engagement and Future Prospects

The Chief Minister's engagement in both the infrastructural development initiatives and the centenary celebrations reflects the government's dedication to fostering community development and preserving cultural landmarks. The newly launched projects are anticipated to bring significant advancements to Medak, aligning with the state's broader goals of sustainable development and inclusive growth.





