CM Revanth Reddy Participates in Indira Women's Empowerment Celebration in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: Celebrating the "Praja Vijayotsavams" (People's Victory Celebrations), Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended the Indira Mahila Shakti Vijayotsavam held at the Arts College Grounds in Hanumakonda. The event was organized to honor and promote women's empowerment, a key focus of the state's policies.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the state government's continued commitment to the welfare of women, particularly through various welfare schemes designed to empower them economically and socially. He praised the contributions of women to the state's progress and reiterated the government's dedication to ensuring equal opportunities and a better future for women in Telangana.

The celebration saw the participation of prominent leaders, women activists, and citizens who came together to recognize the strength and resilience of women in shaping society. Cultural programs and performances celebrating women’s achievements were also a part of the event, making it a memorable occasion.

The Chief Minister's presence at the event underscores the importance of women's rights and the state's dedication to creating a more inclusive society.