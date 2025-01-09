CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Fatima Sheikh on Her Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to social reformer Fatima Sheikh on her birth anniversary, honoring her lifelong efforts for the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalized communities.

Recalling her contributions, the Chief Minister highlighted Fatima Sheikh’s role as a courageous ally of Savitribai Phule in the fight against social inequalities. He noted that Fatima Sheikh, recognized as the first Muslim woman teacher of modern India, remains an inspiration for countless individuals striving for education and equality.

In his message, Revanth Reddy lauded her pioneering spirit and dedication to empowering the underprivileged, reaffirming the importance of her legacy in building a more inclusive society.