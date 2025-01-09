  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Fatima Sheikh on Her Birth Anniversary

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Fatima Sheikh on Her Birth Anniversary
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to social reformer Fatima Sheikh on her birth anniversary, honoring her lifelong efforts for the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalized communities.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to social reformer Fatima Sheikh on her birth anniversary, honoring her lifelong efforts for the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalized communities.

Recalling her contributions, the Chief Minister highlighted Fatima Sheikh’s role as a courageous ally of Savitribai Phule in the fight against social inequalities. He noted that Fatima Sheikh, recognized as the first Muslim woman teacher of modern India, remains an inspiration for countless individuals striving for education and equality.

In his message, Revanth Reddy lauded her pioneering spirit and dedication to empowering the underprivileged, reaffirming the importance of her legacy in building a more inclusive society.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick