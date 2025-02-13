Live
- Transforming Data into Business Impact with Innovation and Strategy
- Both sides have 'concrete asks', says expert on upcoming PM Modi-Trump meet
- Tamil superstar Vijay's party TVK to appoint 70,000 booth committee secretaries
- Pristyn Care faces top level exits, cost-cutting amid cash flow woes
- 50 new future skill centres, 10 international academies to be set up for skill development
- I-League 2024-25: SC Bengaluru hold Rajasthan United to a 2-2 draw
- Delhi Open 2025: Top Seeds Kopriva, Harris reach singles QFs; Poonacha/Lock in doubles semis
- Centre steps up grassroot drive to boost fisheries sector
- PM Modi's Washington visit 'momentous', will further solidify India-US strategic partnership: Former Foreign Secretary
- Microsoft Inaugurates Hyderabad Campus, Plans Rs 15,000 Cr Investment
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Sarojini Naidu on Her Birth Anniversary
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to freedom fighter and India’s first woman Governor, Sarojini Naidu, on the occasion of her birth anniversary. Remembered as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ Sarojini Naidu was a distinguished leader in politics, social reform, and literature.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to freedom fighter and India’s first woman Governor, Sarojini Naidu, on the occasion of her birth anniversary. Remembered as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ Sarojini Naidu was a distinguished leader in politics, social reform, and literature.
The Chief Minister honored her contributions to India’s independence movement and her role in shaping the nation’s political and cultural landscape. He highlighted her legacy as an inspiration for generations, especially for women in leadership and social activism.
Sarojini Naidu, known for her eloquence and poetic brilliance, played a crucial role in the freedom struggle alongside Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders. She later became the first woman to serve as a Governor in independent India, setting a precedent for women’s participation in governance.
On this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy reiterated the Telangana government’s commitment to upholding the values of equality, empowerment, and social justice that Sarojini Naidu championed.