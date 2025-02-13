CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Sarojini Naidu on Her Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to freedom fighter and India’s first woman Governor, Sarojini Naidu, on the occasion of her birth anniversary. Remembered as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ Sarojini Naidu was a distinguished leader in politics, social reform, and literature.

The Chief Minister honored her contributions to India’s independence movement and her role in shaping the nation’s political and cultural landscape. He highlighted her legacy as an inspiration for generations, especially for women in leadership and social activism.

Sarojini Naidu, known for her eloquence and poetic brilliance, played a crucial role in the freedom struggle alongside Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders. She later became the first woman to serve as a Governor in independent India, setting a precedent for women’s participation in governance.

On this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy reiterated the Telangana government’s commitment to upholding the values of equality, empowerment, and social justice that Sarojini Naidu championed.