Live
- MP budget session: Governor highlights Rs 30 lakh crore investment proposals, solar pumps to farmers
- North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles as South Korea, US launch joint military drills
- BJP MLAs disrupt Jharkhand Assembly over law and order, Question Hour adjourned
- NSE Clearing retains Crisil’s highest credit rating for 17th year in a row
- Harley’s Fine Baking Celebrates International Women’s Day
- Hundreds of people march in Taiwan to commemorate Tibetan Uprising Day
- Worst seems to be over for Indian markets, GDP growth to rebound: Goldman Sachs
- Jadeja bags best fielding medal after Champions trophy victory
- 2-day national meet on NEP 2020 commences at NSU
- Cheques worth Rs 48.6 L disbursed under CMRF
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Social Reformer Savitribai Phule on Her Death Anniversary
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to social reformer and women’s education pioneer Savitribai Phule on the occasion of her death anniversary.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to social reformer and women’s education pioneer Savitribai Phule on the occasion of her death anniversary.
Recognising her immense contribution to society, CM Revanth Reddy hailed Savitribai Phule as a fearless warrior who dedicated her life to the upliftment of women and the fight against social discrimination. He emphasised that her relentless efforts in advocating for women's education and equality continue to inspire generations.
Savitribai Phule, regarded as India’s first female teacher, played a crucial role in breaking societal barriers and empowering women through education. Her legacy remains a guiding force for those striving for social justice and educational reforms.
The Chief Minister’s tribute examples the need to uphold her ideals and work towards a more inclusive and progressive society.