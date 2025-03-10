CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Social Reformer Savitribai Phule on Her Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to social reformer and women’s education pioneer Savitribai Phule on the occasion of her death anniversary.

Recognising her immense contribution to society, CM Revanth Reddy hailed Savitribai Phule as a fearless warrior who dedicated her life to the upliftment of women and the fight against social discrimination. He emphasised that her relentless efforts in advocating for women's education and equality continue to inspire generations.

Savitribai Phule, regarded as India’s first female teacher, played a crucial role in breaking societal barriers and empowering women through education. Her legacy remains a guiding force for those striving for social justice and educational reforms.

The Chief Minister’s tribute examples the need to uphold her ideals and work towards a more inclusive and progressive society.