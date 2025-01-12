Live
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on His Birth Anniversary
Hyderabad : On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the great visionary at his residence in Jubilee Hills.
The event witnessed the participation of prominent leaders, including MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy, Dr. M. Sanjay Kumar, and M. Yasaswini Reddy. Along with several other public representatives, they honored Swami Vivekananda by offering their respects to his portrait.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted Swami Vivekananda’s contributions to youth empowerment and his role as a guiding force in shaping India’s values. He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the leader's teachings and work towards building a progressive society. The program concluded with a call to uphold the ideals of Swami Vivekananda in fostering unity, discipline, and dedication among citizens.