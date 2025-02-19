  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Prays for People's Well-being at Yadadri Temple Consecration Ceremony

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his prayers for the well-being of all citizens as the Maha Kumbhabhishekam and consecration ceremonies of the golden-plated Panchatala Divya Vimana Gopuram at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta began.

The grand rituals mark a significant spiritual event at the revered temple, drawing devotees and dignitaries alike. CM Revanth Reddy expressed his wishes for divine blessings upon the people of Telangana on this auspicious occasion.

The Maha Kumbhabhishekam is a crucial part of the temple’s revitalization, with the golden vimana gopuram symbolizing devotion and grandeur. The celebrations are expected to continue with various religious ceremonies in the coming days.

