CM Revanth Reddy Pushes for Acceleration of Musi River Rejuvenation Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to expedite the much-anticipated Musi River Rejuvenation Project, with a strong emphasis on transforming Mir Alam Tank and its surroundings into a world-class tourist destination.

Reviewing the project progress at the Command Control Centre, the Chief Minister examined design proposals for a new bridge over Mir Alam Tank and the proposed Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat. He directed that tenders for the bridge be floated in June, and in the meantime, officials must complete all necessary surveys, reports, designs, and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

During the presentation, officials showcased model designs developed by consultancy firms through a PowerPoint presentation. The Chief Minister made several key suggestions to enhance the project's appeal and safety.

The 2.5-kilometre-long bridge over Mir Alam Tank is envisioned as a landmark structure, and CM Reddy stressed that it must be built to the highest standards, prioritising safety and aesthetics for both visitors and commuters. He proposed the development of three scenic islands within the tank, designed to attract tourists with lush landscaping and innovative features.

Inspired by Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay, the Chief Minister called for the islands to feature attractions such as Birds Paradise zones, waterfalls, and other visually striking elements. He also proposed the inclusion of adventure and theme parks, amphitheatres, and convention centres suitable for weddings and large gatherings.

The plan further includes boating facilities, resorts, and hotels, offering a comprehensive recreational experience. CM Reddy directed that water in the tank be treated and maintained, and that the islands be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with all necessary proposals included in the DPR.

Emphasising sustainability and foresight, he asked officials to assess water availability and potential flood risks in the area to ensure that the infrastructure is designed to withstand future environmental challenges. He also called for surveys and studies by experts in hydrology and environmental planning, ensuring all required permissions are obtained accordingly.

An important part of the vision is to integrate the island zone with the nearby Nehru Zoological Park. The Chief Minister recommended an upgrade of the zoo facilities in alignment with the broader tourism development plan and suggested consultations with zoo authorities to explore all viable upgrade options within the framework of existing regulations.

The review meeting was attended by key government advisors Vem Narender Reddy and Srinivas Raju, along with senior officials from the Municipal Administration and the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.

With these directives, CM Revanth Reddy continues to push forward his vision of a revitalised, vibrant Hyderabad, blending environmental restoration with world-class urban development.