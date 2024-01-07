CM Revanth Reddy returns satisfied from Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his satisfaction over the meetings he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers in New Delhi during the last three days.

Revanth Reddy said it has proved that a positive attitude and proper communication with the Central Government can help Telangana in many ways.

“One should not mix politics with administration. The biggest example was that though the selection of tableaux for the Republic Day was over about four or five months back, an appeal to the Prime Minister worked wonders and the Centre has now agreed to include Telangana tableaux in the Republic Day parade on January 26,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to write a letter and immediately he accepted the proposal. However, a similar request by the Karnataka government was not accepted.

Revanth said when he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to sanction 29 IPS officers, he immediately ordered that 10 would be sanctioned as soon as the new batch passes out and asked the state government to send a proposal for the balance number of officers. He assured that the request would be positively considered.

Similarly, he said the Union Finance Minister had also assured him that the proposals sent by the state government to mobilise funds through raising loans would be considered. Nirmala Sitharaman regretted that in the past the state government never responded to any of the letters from the Centre and there was no communication between the state and the Centre. She hoped that the present government would prove to be different.

The Chief Minister said he had assured the Centre that as far as State interests were concerned, the government would be proactive in its attitude.

The Chief Minister said that the government would soon constitute a commission to study the delimitation and rationalisation of districts. He also said the government was considering forming a corporation and transferring all the farmers’ loans to the corporation and will divert some percentage of revenue from land registrations and excise to the corporation. He said the government was also negotiating with the bankers. “By the end of January, all nominated posts and chairpersons’ posts will be filled,” he said. On the political front, Prof M Kodandaram will be given MLC, most likely under the Governor’s quota.

Reacting to BRS criticism that the government was not giving Rytu Bandhu, he said after coming to power the government had transferred the benefit to 25 lakh farmers. The BRS should have some patience and know the facts before criticising the government.