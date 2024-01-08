Live
CM Revanth Reddy says satisfied over 1 month in office, assures good governance
Emphasising that Congress government behaved like ‘servants of people’ and they kept the promise made to people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recalled the month-long administration.
Hyderabad: Emphasising that Congress government behaved like 'servants of people' and they kept the promise made to people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recalled the month-long administration. This one month, he provided the much-needed 'freedom to people' and 'satisfaction of holding the office' in true spirit.
Posting on X, he said that by ‘breaking shackles’, the new government was working towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people. “We stood by our promise and kept our word that we are servants, but not rulers, and brought the governance much closer to the people. Like an elder brother (Anna) who gives comfort, this journey has given me a new experience,” he said.
Revanth said that this one month’s journey, which was laced with new experiences, was able to listen to the voices of the deprived, paved way for the youth, watched the joy-filled faces of ‘our Maha Lakshmis’, and reassured the farmers.
“This will hopefully show the way for a prosperous future. While reassuring that the new government has remained committed to bringing in investment with dedicated efforts for industrial development, chalking out a plan for the development of cities, and working towards an addiction-free Telangana society.
As Revanth Anna, I shall be fulfilling the responsibility given to me towards the people,” he posted.