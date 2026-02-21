CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate training programme for DCC chiefs at Ananthagiri

Arrangements are in place for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to the district. On Saturday, he will inaugurate training sessions for DCC presidents from both Telugu states at Haritha Resorts on the Ananthagiri Hills. All ministers are expected to attend the event.

The ministers will arrive by road, while the Chief Minister will travel by helicopter. A total of 41 DCC presidents from Andhra Pradesh and 36 from Telangana will participate in the ten-day training programme. The CM is scheduled to depart Hyderabad by helicopter at 1.30 pm, arriving at SAP College ground in Vikarabad at 1.45 pm, where district MLAs and leaders will welcome him.

He will then proceed to Ananthagiri by road, arriving in time for the training session at 3 pm. Afterward, he will return to Hyderabad by helicopter. The arrangements were overseen by Collector Prateek Jain, Police Division Management Committee Chairman T Rammohan Reddy, and senior officials on Friday.