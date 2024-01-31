Live
CM Revanth Reddy to soon visit Kumari Aunty's food stall
Directs DGP to revoke the decision of shutting the food stall
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the DGP and Urban Development Ministry to revoke their decision of shutting the food stall of social media star 'Kumari aunty' due to traffic congestion.
It is reported that the Chief Minister is likely to visit the stall and meet Kumari Aunty
On Tuesday, the Raiduram traffic police in Hyderabad's Madhapur shut her stall to ease traffic congestion and asked 'Kumari Aunty' to shift it to another location.
'Kumari Aunty' gained fame on Instagram over the past two months, attracting large crowds to her roadside eatery near the ITC Kohenur junction in Madhapur. The stall offered rice, chicken, and mutton curry.
