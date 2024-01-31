  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy to soon visit Kumari Aunty's food stall

CM Revanth Reddy to soon visit Kumari Auntys food stall
x
Highlights

Directs DGP to revoke the decision of shutting the food stall

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the DGP and Urban Development Ministry to revoke their decision of shutting the food stall of social media star 'Kumari aunty' due to traffic congestion.

It is reported that the Chief Minister is likely to visit the stall and meet Kumari Aunty

On Tuesday, the Raiduram traffic police in Hyderabad's Madhapur shut her stall to ease traffic congestion and asked 'Kumari Aunty' to shift it to another location.

'Kumari Aunty' gained fame on Instagram over the past two months, attracting large crowds to her roadside eatery near the ITC Kohenur junction in Madhapur. The stall offered rice, chicken, and mutton curry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X