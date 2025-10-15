Live
- Hyundai doubles down on India, to invest Rs 45,000 crore by FY30
- Indian Navy to deliberate on cyber threats in maritime domain, boost security
- Rift deepens between Pak army and ISI after string of intelligence failures
- YouTube Begins Testing AI-Powered Lip-Sync for Dubbed Videos After Instagram’s Rollout
- IIT Bombay study shows carbon dioxide, methane levels rising in Delhi and Mumbai
- Sri Lanka vs New Zealand CWC25 Match Abandoned Due to Rain
- Just to get publicity: K'taka BJP on Priyank Kharge's 'threat' claims
- Suhana Khan Dances to ‘Kajra Re’ with Rumoured Beau Agastya Nanda; Shweta Bachchan Reacts
- Rights bodies raise alarm over worsening health condition of differently-abled BYC leader
- Five Days After Purchase, Jaisalmer Bus Erupts in Flames, Blocking Escape Routes
CM Revanth Reddy to visit Warangal district today
Highlights
All preparations have been finalised for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Warangal district today, October 15.
Hyderabad: All preparations have been finalised for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Warangal district today, October 15. The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive by helicopter at 1 pm.
Following his arrival, he will take part in the Peddakarma ceremony hosted by Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhav Reddy in honour of his mother, Kantamma. This event will take place at the Vaddepalli PGR Garden, with the CM participating from 1.15 pm to 1.45 pm.
In anticipation of the Chief Minister's visit, local officials in Warangal city have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful event.
Next Story