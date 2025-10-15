CM Revanth Reddy to visit Warangal district today

Hyderabad: All preparations have been finalised for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Warangal district today, October 15. The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive by helicopter at 1 pm.

Following his arrival, he will take part in the Peddakarma ceremony hosted by Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhav Reddy in honour of his mother, Kantamma. This event will take place at the Vaddepalli PGR Garden, with the CM participating from 1.15 pm to 1.45 pm.

In anticipation of the Chief Minister's visit, local officials in Warangal city have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful event.