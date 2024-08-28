CM Revanth Reddy Urges Vigilance Against Seasonal Diseases

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to be alert and take action against seasonal diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and viral fevers, as there is a rise in cases in hospitals. He emphasised the importance of taking preventive steps to control these diseases.

He directed that fogging and spraying be intensified to eliminate mosquitoes in all cities, towns, and villages across the state, including Greater Hyderabad. The Chief Minister stressed that regular fogging must happen in all areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and that officials should conduct field inspections regularly.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other officials, the Chief Minister warned that any negligence in taking health measures would not be tolerated and that strict action would be taken against careless staff.

He also instructed GHMC officials, health department staff, and district collectors to work together to address seasonal diseases. The Chief Minister suggested involving the police, voluntary organisations, and media to raise public awareness.

District collectors and Panchayat Raj officials have been ordered to start immediate action plans to tackle these diseases. They are to conduct regular field visits to check on conditions in villages and towns, identify causes of outbreaks in areas with reported cases, and ensure necessary sanitation measures are in place.