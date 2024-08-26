CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Crack Down on Illegal Constructions

Live
Just In
Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy has declared a firm stance against illegal constructions and encroachments on public lands in Andhra Pradesh
Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy has declared a firm stance against illegal constructions and encroachments on public lands in Andhra Pradesh. Drawing a comparison to the epic Kurukshetra battle, he emphasized that his government will not tolerate any violations, regardless of who is responsible.
Speaking recently, CM Revanth Reddy stated, "Just like the Kurukshetra war, we will not spare anyone involved in illegal constructions or those who occupy lakes and public lands unlawfully." His comments underscore a strong commitment to enforcing regulations and protecting public property from encroachment and misuse.
The Chief Minister’s remarks reflect the government's ongoing efforts to address issues related to illegal constructions and land encroachments. By setting a clear example of zero tolerance, the administration aims to ensure that public resources are preserved and managed properly.
This firm stance is expected to lead to increased vigilance and action against those violating land use regulations. CM Revanth Reddy’s statements indicate a significant push towards upholding legal standards and maintaining the integrity of public spaces across the state.