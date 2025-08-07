CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Fight for 42% BC Reservation Bill

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reiterated his commitment to securing the 42 percent reservation bill for Backward Classes (BCs), pressing the central government for swift approval from the President. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Thursday, he expressed confidence that the President would make an independent decision regarding the bill.

Revanth Reddy reddy stated, "We will wait until this evening for an appointment with the President. If we are not granted time, it would appear that the Prime Minister has exerted pressure on us." He outlined the various strategies to implement the 42 percent reservation, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

The Chief Minister highlighted three potential pathways for enacting BC reservations. The first involves issuing a Government Order (GO) to override the previous administration's 50 percent ceiling on reservations. He believes such an order would face legal challenges but could be stayed in court. However, he pointed out that this approach may not be feasible for the upcoming local elections.

The second strategy suggests delaying local elections, although he cautioned that this could halt central funding, jeopardising essential services in rural areas. The final avenue involves advocating for 42 percent representation for BCs within party allocations, seeking support from other political parties to ensure equitable representation.