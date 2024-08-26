CM Revanth Reddy Wishes State a Joyful Krishna Janmashtami

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his warm wishes to everyone in the state for Krishna Janmashtami. This festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, a revered figure in Hinduism known for his teachings and divine actions.

In his message, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke about the importance of the 'Gita,' a sacred book written by Lord Krishna. He pointed out how the lessons from the 'Gita' are important for guiding people through all stages of life. According to him, the wisdom of Lord Krishna helps people live better and more meaningful lives.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Lord Krishna’s presence is felt throughout every part of life. He believes that the blessings of Lord Krishna can bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. By celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, people are reminded of these divine teachings and the positive impact they can have.

Revanth Reddy’s message is a reminder of the festival's significance and his hope that Lord Krishna’s blessings will reach everyone. He wishes that this special occasion brings peace and joy to all. The Chief Minister’s greetings highlight the festival’s importance and his desire for the well-being of the people, reflecting the values and teachings of Lord Krishna.