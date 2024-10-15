  • Menu
CM Revanth reviews progress of Foxconn project

Urges company to up investment in state

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday visited the Foxconn facility at Kongarakalan in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district.

During his visit along with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revanth Reddy held discussions with the representatives of the company and inquired about company’s progress and other key aspects. In a videoconference with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, the Chief Minister assured that the state would provide all necessary infrastructure without any delays or concerns.

He also encouraged the company to consider further investments in additional sectors. Revanth Reddy specifically urged Foxconn to explore investment opportunities in the electric and lithium battery sectors in the state.

