Live
- Constable who attempted suicide, dies in hospital
- Nagarjuna Sagar: Grand Dhamma Vijaya celebrations held
- Farmers urged to safeguard crops
- CCS police seize ration rice; nab miller, 2 others
- Minister Tummala sheds light on measures to address village issues
- MP Mallu Ravi flays bankers for neglecting welfare schemes’ targets
- Kanna launches development works
- 700 shooters on roll: Bishnoi calling shots from prison
- Suresh Prabhu for strengthening MSMEs for robust economy
- 3 flights from Mumbai get bomb threats
Just In
CM Revanth reviews progress of Foxconn project
Highlights
Urges company to up investment in state
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday visited the Foxconn facility at Kongarakalan in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district.
During his visit along with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revanth Reddy held discussions with the representatives of the company and inquired about company’s progress and other key aspects. In a videoconference with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, the Chief Minister assured that the state would provide all necessary infrastructure without any delays or concerns.
He also encouraged the company to consider further investments in additional sectors. Revanth Reddy specifically urged Foxconn to explore investment opportunities in the electric and lithium battery sectors in the state.
