CM Revanth rushes to Delhi, Cong to finalise last four MP candidates for Telangana
The Congress committee meeting scheduled on Monday morning will finalise the names of four MP candidates names
Telangana State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Monday morning.
Telangana State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Monday morning.
Congress party election committee meeting will be held in Delhi in the afternoon Actually this meeting was supposed to take place on Sunday evening.
Candidates for four parliamentary seats in the state are yet to be finalised. The Congress Election Committee will finalize the candidates for these pending seats. Along with Revanth, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Member of Congress Election Committee and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy also went to Delhi to participate in this meeting. Khammam, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal locations are pending. These positions will be discussed in the committee meeting and the candidates will be finalized.
The name of Kadiam Kavya from Warangal is almost finalized. Lokesh Yadav, Rajendra Prasad for Khammam ticket... Praveen Reddy, Velchala Rajender instead of Karimnagar... Sania Mirza and Shahnaz Tubsum from Hyderabad are under consideration.