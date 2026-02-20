CM Revanth seeks quashing of two FIRs

Hyderabad: The HC single bench of Justice Kalasikam Sujana on Thursday heard two criminal petitions filed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking quashing of proceedings arising from two FIRs registered against him in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

The FIR (41/2023), registered at Mogulapally police station, and FIR 100/2023, registered at Bhupalapally PS, both under Sections 504 and 505(2) of the IPC.

The de facto complainant in both cases is Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, former MLA from Bhupalapally (BRS). The complaints, both dated March 3 and filed at two police stations with substantially identical content, allege that Revanth Reddy, at a public meeting on February 22 in Bhupalapally district, made defamatory and demeaning statements against the BRS leader.