CM Revanth sets ball rolling for Skill University in Hyderabad

Goal: Advance knowledge, upgrade youth skills

Advance knowledge, upgrade youth skills Permanent board like ISB for monitoring university activities

Decision within 24 hours after proposal examination

after proposal examination Blueprint needed for courses, curriculum, industrial needs , employment

, employment Consultancy hired for proposals ; Industries department to oversee

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has drawn up an action plan to set up the Skill University in consultation with industry bigwigs. On the lines of ISB, the government would also constitute a permanent board to monitor the university's activities.

He held a high-level meeting and took some important decisions to set up the universities. The officials were asked to come up with clear proposals for the establishment of the Skill University one or two days before the start of the budget session of the State Assembly by this month's end. The government would take an appropriate decision within 24 hours after examining the received proposals.

Revanth suggested the officials come up with a blueprint in advance for the courses offered at the university, the course curriculum, industrial needs, and employment opportunities for the youth. He emphasised that the government’s main objective in setting up the Skill University is to provide advanced knowledge and upgrade the skills of the youth. Deputy CM Vikramarka has been asked to look after the financial issues to set up the university, and IT and Industry Minister Sridhar Babu will oversee the preparation of the curriculum and courses. The two ministers have been asked to formulate the proposals with a fixed deadline and meet every five days as the Assembly session will commence in 15 days.

The CM also ordered the officials to examine whether Skill University should be established with a private partnership between the government or will the government alone take responsibility. The officials have been asked to hire a reputed consultancy to prepare all the necessary proposals and project reports for the establishment of the skill university.

He also announced that the Department of Industries would be the nodal agency for the university.

During the meeting, several pivotal decisions were reached. Firstly, it was decided that a comprehensive report must be prepared and submitted prior to the commencement of the assembly budget session, set to begin before July 23rd. Additionally, plans were laid out for the establishment of a Skill University using a public-private partnership (PPP) model in a hub-and-spoke configuration for sustainability. The central hub will be situated in Hyderabad, while satellite campuses, referred to as spokes, will be established in each former district headquarters, eventually covering all parliamentary constituencies.

Industry will play a vital role in various aspects, including demand assessment, curriculum development, skill training, and offering internships. The government's role will involve facilitating the project by providing regulatory approvals, allocating land and buildings (including existing facilities like ESCI and NAC), and establishing a corpus fund sourced from CSR donations from the industry.