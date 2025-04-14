CM Revanth, Sridhar Babu to visit Japan from April 16-22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be leaving for Japan on April 16 along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. A delegation of State officials will also accompany the CM on this tour.

According to sources, the Telangana delegation with the aim of getting investments from Japan will tour the country from April 16 to 22. The Chief Minister’s team will visit Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Osaka, and Hiroshima in this endeavour. The team will meet with leading companies, industrialists, and several representatives from that country. The discussions will mainly focus on investments and industrial and technological cooperation in the State. The Telangana pavilion will be inaugurated at the Osaka World Expo 2025.