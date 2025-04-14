Live
- Kishan Reddy leads BJP bike rally in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
- Minister Sridhar Babu’s whirlwind tour of district
- Simple Tips to Pick the Perfect Papaya This Summer
- Antony Starr trades capes for combat in G20, diving into a grounded villain miles apart from Homelander
- K’taka govt will not take any hasty decision
- Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
- Farmers’ suicides due to govt negligence: Malladi
- ‘Fake Gandhis’ conspired to stop Ambedkar centenary celebrations in K’taka: Union Minister
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
CM Revanth, Sridhar Babu to visit Japan from April 16-22
Highlights
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be leaving for Japan on April 16 along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. A delegation of State officials will also accompany the CM on this tour.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be leaving for Japan on April 16 along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. A delegation of State officials will also accompany the CM on this tour.
According to sources, the Telangana delegation with the aim of getting investments from Japan will tour the country from April 16 to 22. The Chief Minister’s team will visit Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Osaka, and Hiroshima in this endeavour. The team will meet with leading companies, industrialists, and several representatives from that country. The discussions will mainly focus on investments and industrial and technological cooperation in the State. The Telangana pavilion will be inaugurated at the Osaka World Expo 2025.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT