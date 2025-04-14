CM Revanth to launch 'Bhoobharati' today at 5 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will formally launch the much-anticipated 'Bhoobharati' digital land management system today at 5 PM. The initiative aims to bring transparency and efficiency to land records and services across the state.

Pilot projects for Bhoobharati have already been implemented in Sagar, Tirumalagiri, and Keesara, and the full-scale rollout is scheduled for 2 June, coinciding with Telangana Formation Day.

The platform has been built to handle high traffic, with servers capable of functioning smoothly even if one crore users log in simultaneously. The Bhoobharati logo prominently features the figure of Telangana Talli, symbolising the state’s cultural identity.

Ahead of the launch, CM Revanth is also holding a key meeting today with district collectors to discuss the implementation strategy.

The government has issued a stern warning against any attempts to spread confusion or misinformation about Bhoobharati, stating that strict action will be taken against such acts. An audit is also expected soon into the irregularities that took place under the previous Dharani system.