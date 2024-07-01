Live
CM Revanth to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is about to meet Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday.
The chief minister would be discussing the ensuing budget sessions of the Telangana Legislature. The Assembly sessions are likely to start from July 21 onwards. The Governor had prorogued the Assembly and Council and a notification was issued on July 27.
This time the Assembly and Council sessions are likely to be held in the same premises as the authorities have renovated the old Assembly building so as to enable the sessions there.
