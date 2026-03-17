CM Revanth to visit Delhi today

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Tuesday as part of his official engagements. According to the Chief Minister’s office, Revanth Reddy will depart for Delhi at 1.30 pm and is expected to participate in several programmes during his visit.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister will attend a book launch event hosted by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid in the national capital. Officials said the schedule for the Delhi tour has been finalised accordingly.