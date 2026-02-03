CM Revanth to visit Miryalaguda tomorrow

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Miryalaguda on February 4. As part of his tour, he will address a public meeting at Gudur village in Miryalaguda mandal. In view of the proposed visit, arrangements for the public meeting were inspected on Monday by Miryalaguda Sub-Collector Narayan Amit along with DSP Rajasekhar.

The officials reviewed the venue, security arrangements, traffic management, seating, stage setup, and other logistical facilities required for the conduct of the meeting. The Sub-Collector instructed concerned local officials to ensure that all arrangements are made without any lapses and that necessary coordination is maintained among departments.