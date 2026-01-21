CM Revanth urges Kishan Reddy to expedite Hyd Metro Phase II approval

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has written to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, requesting his influence to accelerate the Central Government’s approval for the long-delayed Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.

In his letter, the Chief Minister referred to a communication dated January 15, 2026, which indicated that the Central Government had granted in-principle approval for the construction. The correspondence noted that the Telangana government was required to nominate two officers to a joint committee featuring officials from both the Centre and the state.

Detailing the steps taken to resolve the deadlock, Revanth Reddy recalled a State Cabinet decision from 16 October 2025 to take over the Phase I project from L&T. He explained that an officers’ committee was subsequently tasked with reviewing the legal, commercial, and technical aspects of the project.

The Chief Minister further noted that he personally met the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on 18 November and 3 December 2025. These discussions led to the proposal of a joint committee to fast-track the sanctioning of Phase II.

In accordance with this, the Telangana government nominated the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department and the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on 12 December 2025. Following a request for clarification from the Union Ministry on 29 December, the state provided the necessary composition details via a letter dated 17 January 2026.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that the Telangana government remains in continuous coordination with the Centre. In the interest of the city’s infrastructure and the state’s growth, he urged Kishan Reddy to intervene and help secure the early approval of the project.