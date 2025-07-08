CM seeks Central funds to develop sports infra in TG

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday requested Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh L Mandaviya to conduct Khelo India Games-2026 in Telangana. The Chief Minister also appealed to the Union Minister to consider the possibility of hosting National Games and other national and international games in Telangana in the future.

During a meeting with the Union Minister at the latter’s official residence in Delhi on Monday, Revanth Reddy explained to him the requirement of funds for the development of sports infrastructure, training of athletes, selection of sports experts and other programmes under Khelo India.

The CM said that Rs 100 crore would be needed to develop sport infrastructure, mainly the construction of synthetic athletic track and multipurpose indoor stadium in Bhuvanagiri, swimming pool in Rayagiri, synthetic athletic track in Palamuru University, Mahbubnagar, multipurpose hall in Satavahana University, Karimnagar.

He also said that funds are needed for archery range and synthetic hockey field in Hakimpet, Hyderabad; squash court, natural football field development and synthetic track in LB Stadium; renovation of hockey ground in Gachibowli and synthetic athletic track in Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda.

Revanth Reddy also informed the Union Minister that the state government was already making every effort to improve sports facilities and requested adequate cooperation from the Centre. He appealed to the Union Minister to organize at least two events in the Olympics to be held in the country in 2036 in Telangana and provide fare concession in train travel to the sports persons who participated in national level games in the past.