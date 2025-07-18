CM seeks Centre’s speedy nod for semiconductor units in TG

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested Union minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to give the nod to the semiconductor projects in Telangana the state expeditiously. The Chief Minister also appealed to the union minister to approve the proposed Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) project and Micro LED Display Fab Project Crystal Matrix as Telangana is already equipped with world-class infrastructure, conducive environment for innovations and state of the art world-class research and development centers.

The Chief Minister accompanied by state IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met Union IT and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at Rail Bhavan on Thursday.

During the meeting, the CM brought to the notice of the union minister Telangana’s request for the establishment of a high-tech electronics park in Muchcherla, Rangareddy district under the EMC 2.0 scheme. The CM urged the Ashwini Vaishnaw to set up a new electronic manufacturing park near Regional Ring Road ( RRR) and the union minister responded positively

Appealing to the Railways Minister to give permission for new projects to increase railway connectivity in Telangana, the CM said that a Regional Ring Rail project has been proposed parallel to the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road. Since the Railway Board has already given permission for final location survey the CM requested to give approvals to the Rs.8,000 crore Regional Ring Rail project. The CM briefed the union minister about the benefits of the Regional Ring Rail which will increase connectivity between rural and urban areas and reduce traffic congestion at major stations in Hyderabad city. The Regional Ring Rail project will also reduce rural poverty and improve employment opportunities in urban areas.

CM Revanth Reddy also put the demand for the sanction of a railway line connecting Hyderabad Dry Port to Machilipatnam (Bandar) Port before the union minister. The CM brought to the attention of the union minister that this route will help in the export of medicines, electronic devices and food processing products.

Appealing to the union minister to set up a Kazipet Railway Division to manage railway operations in the state more efficiently, the CM said that the Kazipet Railway Division should be set up to provide safe and fast services to the passengers. The Chief Minister also urged the Railway Minister to sanction new railway lines for the development of backward areas in Telangana for connectivity of various areas and industrial and agricultural exports and imports. As part of this, the CM requested the Union Minister to sanction Vikarabad-Krishna (122 km- estimated cost Rs. 2,677 crore, Kalwakurthy-Macherla (100 km- estimated cost Rs. 2,000 crore, Dornakal-Gadwala (296 km- estimated cost Rs. 6,512 crore), Dornakal-Miryalguda (97 km- estimated cost Rs. 2,184 crore) routes and bear the entire cost of the new projects by the Railways.