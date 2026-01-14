CM set to unveil TG’s life sciences policy in Davos

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will unveil Telangana Life Sciences Policy 2026–2030 and Telangana AI Hubs at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on January 20. The state delegation will also present CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri Urban Region Economy), and RARE (Rural Agriculture Region Economy), Bharat Future City, Musi rejuvenation, Regional Ring Road (RRR), Regional Ring Railway and the establishment of manufacturing zones during meetings with corporate CEOs at the global conclave.

Top officials said that the government will showcase its long-term growth vision, investor-friendly ecosystem, and transformative development agenda to the global leaders. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy will host the CEOs of leading global companies, industry captains and representatives, and eminent personalities from various sectors, in a special, exclusive programme that is endeavoured to promote the Telangana Rising 2047 roadmap.

Following the launch of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document in December and the significant investments that were attracted during the recent Global Summit, the state government is planning to showcase its growth vision by highlighting the opportunities for global businesses across areas such as information technology (IT), life sciences, renewable energy and manufacturing.

Also, on the agenda is unveiling of the Telangana Life Sciences Policy 2026–2030 and the Telangana AI Hubs, reinforcing the state’s commitment to innovation-driven growth, aligned with the 2047 vision. The event will provide an overview of the massive establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad by the likes of Vanguard, Netflix, McDonald's and L'Oreal.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to organize this exclusive programme to present Telangana’s rapid Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth, progressive industrial policies, and robust infrastructure, along with the long-term development roadmap as envisioned under the Telangana Rising 2047, which outlines strategic plans for the next two decades.