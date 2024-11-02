CM sets ball rolling for Musi project, unveils 2-phase plan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has finalised an action plan for the prestigious Musi Rejuvenation Project. The project is likely to be taken up in two phases as the CM wants to revive the abandoned Musi river first and then develop the buffer zone as a world-class recreation facility. The rehabilitation of the displaced families alongside the river would also be taken up on a priority basis. The State government is likely to invite the tenders to finalise the works in a week.

Top official sources said that the CM has been holding a series of meetings with the top officials, consultancy agencies and the infrastructure developers to give finishing touches to the designs for the Musi project. The total cost of the project would also be finalised shortly as the Chief Minister was in talks with the well-known funding agencies.

A special focus would also be laid on constructing a separate pipeline to lift river Godavari water from Mallanna Sagar reservoir to Gandipet. For this, the tenders will be called in a day or two. Bidding for the construction of STPs which are being developed at Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar and Bapu Ghat will also be finalised in 10 days. Official sources said that the largest statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat would also be part of the Musi

rejuvenation project.

In the first phase, the government was planning to revive the Musi river and develop a bund all through the river. A strong embankment will be developed across the river. The second phase would focus on development of a buffer zone up to 50 metres from where all the economic hubs will come up. The works of the two phases would be taken up simultaneously by preparing a single DPR (Detailed Project Report). “The government is thinking of completing the project in two phases so that the work can go on uninterruptedly and without any problems”, officials said. The government is also looking to to construct a retaining wall on both sides of Musi. In the buffer zone, a wide road will be constructed on both sides on a 55-km stretch of the Musi river. Other development projects will be taken up along the roads.

The government has already evacuated 1,600 families from the river bed and provided them with housing under rehabilitation. Double bedroom houses have already been allotted to some of the displaced. Following reports that more houses will be demolished soon, the government is planning to provide 150-200 yards housing plots at Outer Ring Road to the displaced.