CM sets deadline for panel SC report, BC caste survey

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set a 60-day deadline to complete the BC caste survey and the One Man Judicial Commission on the implementation of the sub categorisation of the SC (Scheduled Castes) community. The Commission would prepare the report in accordance with the Supreme Court's recent verdict on SC categorisation.

New job notifications would be issued based on the report submitted by the one-man commission. Revanth Reddy said that the one-man commission would be constituted with a retired High Court judge to avoid any legal difficulties. The commission has been set a deadline of 60 days to submit its report, and the 2011 Census would be taken into consideration to enumerate the SC population.

The CM instructed State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to ensure that the one man commission got the required information from all departments to prepare the report. The meeting chaired by the CM also analysed the representations received by the cabinet subcommittee on the implementation of SC categorisation and regrouping of castes in the State. The meeting decided to hand over all the representations to the one man commission. Revanth also ordered the officials to make arrangements for the visit of one man commission to the erstwhile 10 districts (every day one district) to receive appeals and complaints at the field level.

Responding to the BC Commission Niranjan’s request to create a special mechanism to conduct the survey since the State has no such facility; the CM said that the State Planning Department is being entrusted with the responsibility. A senior IAS officer would be appointed as the coordinator between the BC Commission and Planning Department. The CM directed the officials to complete the socio-economic survey within 60 days, and the report should be submitted by December 9 this year. The local body elections will be held immediately after the completion of the survey, the CM said.