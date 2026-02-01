CM tasks ministers with subduing rebels

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has entrusted the responsibility of discipling rebel candidates in the upcoming municipal elections to in-charge ministers and set a target of ensuring a 90 per cent victory for Congress candidates. The Chief Minister participated in a Zoom meeting from the United States on Saturday to review the municipal election preparations. The meeting was attended by AICC general secretary and Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in-charge ministers and DCC presidents.

During the meeting, the TPCC chief briefed the Chief Minister on the latest developments regarding elections. With the nomination process completed, the CM issued directions on the party’s next course of action. Expressing concern over the issue of rebel candidates, Revanth Reddy instructed in-charge ministers to take immediate steps to prevent rebels from damaging the party’s prospects, recalling the losses suffered due to rebels in previous sarpanch elections.

The Chief Minister said the municipal elections should be treated as prestigious and stressed that there should be no negligence in candidate selections. He asked party leaders to ensure that Congress candidates are able to effectively compete with BJP and BRS nominees.

Emphasising the importance of winning every division and ward, he called on responsible leaders to engage with rebels and coordinate efforts, especially in municipalities where the party is weak. He also directed that there should be no differences between constituency in-charges and ministers to ensure the victory of the party candidates.

TheChief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a strategic decision regarding the selection of municipal chairman and municipal corporation mayor candidates.

In the zoom meeting held on Saturday along with incharge Ministers, AICC in charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar and DCC presidents, CM Revanth Redd suggested the party leaders that they should not announce the chairman and Mayor candidates names now. The Chief Minister said that by selecting candidates based on the situation after the election results, resentment within the party can be reduced, it is learnt.

However, it may be recalled that Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy officially announced Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy as the Nalgonda Corporation mayoral candidate.

The Chief Minister is determined to prove that his people’s government has the people’s support by winning a majority of municipalities and corporations. Party leaders discussed the party’s grassroots strength, candidate selection, and campaign strategy, it is learnt