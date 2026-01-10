CM: TG ready to resolve water disputes with AP

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed the state government’s readiness for amicable talks to resolve water disputes with Andhra Pradesh as well as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister appealed to his AP counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to “stop creating obstacles to the approvals for the projects that were taken up on the Krishna River in the undivided Andhra Pradesh”.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Suzen Medicare's manufacturing plant for IV fluids at Maheshwaram on Friday. Calling on all political parties to support the state government’s efforts to resolve water disputes amicably, Revanth Reddy pointed out that the state had already been reeling in economic burden due to stalling of permissions for projects and the stoppage of the release of funds by the Union government to Telangana.

Mentioning that the government was against “developing enmity” with neighbouring states on water issues, the Chief Minister said: “Our priority is to find a solution to water disputes and not intensify conflict with the stakeholders. The Congress party has no intention of gaining political advantage in the guise of the water disputes.”

Further, the Chief Minister said, the state government would safeguard the interests of people and farmers on priority and was ready to resolve water issues through a dialogue in a friendly manner.

Referring to the state government’s proposal to develop inland port connectivity for Telangana, the Chief Minister sought the AP Chief Minister’s cooperation in this regard.

“The problems can be solved if the two states cooperate with each other”, the Chief Minister said. Discussions with the neighboring state will continue for this purpose, he added. “We are seeking mutual cooperation with all neighbouring states -- AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu”.

The Chief Minister reiterated the highlights of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document and the state government’s commitment to achieve the target of one trillion US dollar economy by 2034 and 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047. The CURE and PURE frameworks will play a vital role in developing strong economic activity in the state. Considering that Hyderabad had been competing with the world’s greatest cities, the Chief Minister said, Telangana state was poised to compete with Germany, Japan, South Korea, and New York. “As part of this, we are encouraging industries started by young entrepreneurs”.

Revanth Reddy stated that Telangana accounted for 40 per cent of the bulk drugs produced in the country. “We are excelling in the pharma sector and the entire world is looking at Hyderabad. Those who studied here have become CEOs of global companies. This is a matter of great pride for us,” he observed.