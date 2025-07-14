CM to launch new ration cards distribution in Thungathurthy today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be launching the distribution programme of new ration cards in Tirumalagiri in Thungathurthy constituency on Monday.

Civil Supplies Commissioner D S Chauhan who reviewed the preparedness in Tirumalagiri informed the media that ration cards will be given to everyone who is eligible. He said that there was no need to worry, if someone misses out as the government would cover all those who are eligible. The Commissioner said that the State Government has registered 27, 83,346 new members for 5,61,343 new ration cards, for which the government will incur an additional cost of Rs 1,151 crore per year.

Suryapet District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar said that 23,870 new ration cards have been issued in the district out of 3,24,165 ration cards.

He said that 4230 new ration cards have been issued in Thungathurthy constituency out of 61,715 cards.