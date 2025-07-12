CM to launch ration card distribution on July 14

Hyderabad: Staying clear of poll code restrictions, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the much-awaited but much-delayed distribution of ration cards at a public meeting organized at Tirumalagiri in the Thungathurthy Assembly Constituency on July 14. The government has planned to distribute 2.40 lakh ration cards the same day across the state.

The distribution of new ration cards will benefit around 11.30 lakh poor people.

With this lot, the total number of ration card holders in the state would increase to 94.72 lakh, benefiting 3.14 crore people in the state.

Officials said that among the fresh applicants, those who had submitted applications for ration cards manually were being given priority in the new ration card distribution program this time.

Previously, the state Civil Supplies Department issued ration cards only to online applicants. Many applications submitted during the Praja Vani programme will be disposed of in the fresh drive to issue ration cards.

Holders of the new ration card can avail the benefit of fine rice distribution through fair price shops only after their names are included in the list of the PDS beneficiaries in their respective areas. Officials said that the new ration cards had more safety features to ensure that they could be used for multiple purposes in the future.