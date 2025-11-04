CM to lay foundation for mega kitchen

Hyderabad: A significant revolution in providing hygiene and nutritious food to government school students is set to begin in Telangana. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for a large greenfield kitchen on November 14 at Enkepalli near Kodangal. The kitchen, which will span a sprawling 2 acres, is being constructed by the Akshaya Patra Foundation and is designed to supply mid-day meals to all students studying in government schools across the Kodangal assembly constituency.

Representatives of the Akshaya Patra Foundation met with the Chief Minister on Monday to extend the invitation for the foundation-laying ceremony. The foundation representatives briefed Revanth Reddy on the facilities planned to ensure the cooking and supply of quality food to students within the Chief Minister's own constituency. The breakfast scheme has already been successfully launched in the constituency since December, supplying meals to 28,000 students in 312 schools.

Currently, the government contributes Rs 7 per student towards the mid-day meal scheme across all government schools in the state. The Akshaya Patra Foundation, however, is spending up to Rs 25 to prepare and provide these quality meals. The Foundation has committed to bearing the additional expenses beyond the funds paid by the government. Furthermore, arrangements are being made to implement this scheme with the assistance CSR funds.

Foundation members noted that the existing breakfast scheme has already received a tremendous response from students and parents, establishing it as a role model for the country..