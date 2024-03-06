CM urges Bade Bhai for liberal financial aid for State devpt

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday submitted memoranda to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to solve the long pending issues in the State including water sharing between Maharashtra and Telangana and land acquisition for Tummidihatti lift project. The CM also pleaded with the Prime Minister to provide assistance to take up the Metro Rail expansion and Musi Riverfront development projects.

Revanth Reddy brought to the notice of the PM that the previous government could achieve only1600 MW power generation from the NTPC as against the capacity of 4000 mw. He appealed to the PM to make arrangements for the remaining 2400 mw power generation as the State government was ready to give all required permissions.

“Telangana government is ready to construct Tummidihatti lift project. The Prime Minister is requested to intervene and convince the Maharashtra government for land acquisition and water sharing”, the CM in the wish list submitted to Modi before the latter leaving for New Delhi after completing the two-day state visit on Tuesday.

The CM requested the Centre to support the construction of elevated corridor across Amrabad forest area in Hyderabad-Srisailam national highway. The project cost is estimated at Rs.7700 crore and requested to release the funds. He appealed to the Prime Minister to provide financial assistance for safe drinking water supply through taps to every household (100 per cent) in the state. Nearly 10 lakh families are still not getting tapwater. Request the PM to allocate funds under Jala Jeevan Mission, which has been launched by the Central Government, to supply potable drinking water to the villages from local water sources.

The increase of IPS cadre officials requesting to allocate 29 additional posts, 178 acres of lands in the cantonment area for construction of corridors and 1350 acres of military dairy farm lands (Topkhana) near Ponnala village for construction of 10 TMC Kesavapuram reservoir , return of lands at field firing range (1038 acres) in Shamirpet, sanction of IIM to Hyderabad, release of pending Central share of 347.54 crores dues to the state for the financial year 2023-24 under National health mission, speed up the construction of 8 road development projects as part of BharatMala Pariyojana national highways development and extend cooperation for the establishment of semiconductor manufacturing industries in Telangana were among the issues mentioned in the memoranda.

The CM said that the government already envisaged plans to promote Telangana as a major investment destination in electronics manufacturing. Center should provide assistance as part of India Semiconductors Mission to usher in a new era in the field of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing, he said.