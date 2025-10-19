CM warns of action against lazy, underperforming babus

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday sounded a stringent warning to principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of all departments against their lackadaisical approach and utter neglect in implementing government schemes and development works.

In an equally forceful vein, he told the officials that the government would not tolerate if any official was found guilty of dereliction of duties.

The Chief Minister ordered the Chief Secretary and CMO officials to submit reports to him every week on the departments under their jurisdiction, the progress of which he will review on a priority basis.

At a special meeting with the CMO secretaries and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao at his residence here, Revanth Reddy expressed dissatisfaction that some officials were found under performing and had been maintaining the same laidback attitude as regards their working style even after the people’s government two years in office.

Directing the officials to shed laziness, he stressed that top officials should perform their duties in tune with the government’s goals and objectives by coordinating with all other departments. He suggested that the officials should refrain from taking unilateral decisions as they could bring a bad reputation to the government. The officials should strive for development of the state as well as the wellbeing of all people, he noted.

Instructing the officials to work more actively in ensuring that the scheme benefits reach the earmarked beneficiaries, the Chief Minister directed Ramakrishna Rao to seek reports from secretaries of all departments regularly and review the progress of their respective works.

The CMO officials were also instructed to bring to his notice about measures required to be taken up by the government for expeditious implementation of the schemes and development programmes.

Meanwhile, reviewing the status of central funds, he instructed the secretaries to use their good offices to secure release of the pending central grants and funds under the centrally sponsored schemes. The Chief Minister advised them that priority should be given to those schemes in which the state has paid its share, while central assistance remained pending funds.