CM will create history by scoring hat-trick win: KTR

Warangal: KCR is on the verge of creating history by becoming the first hat-trick Chief Minister from the southern part of the country, IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao said.

Speaking at the Sankshema Sabha of the Palakurthi constituency at Thorrur on Monday, he said that even if one goes by the numerology, KCR’s victory is very much a certainty. He was referring to the total of polling (November 30) and counting dates (December 3).

“It’s time for the people to retrospect – the State of Telangana before and after its formation. The BRS has fulfilled all its promises in the last nine years under the leadership of KCR,” KTR said, referring to the government’s welfare schemes, irrigation and drinking water facilities.

Although Telangana constitutes a paltry 2.5% of population in the country, it was able to win 30 per cent of National Panchayat Raj awards. Thanks to the KCR direction and the hard work of Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, KTR said. Once Gangadevipally in Warangal district was the only model village; now almost all the villages are model villages, he added.

He appealed to people not to trust the Opposition leaders who approach them only during the elections. “Some of them are coming with dollars to lure the voters,” KTR said, in a veiled attack against the Congress ticket aspirant and US-based NRI Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy. The people should decide whether they want an US import or the local man Errabelli, he said. KTR predicted that Errabelli would easily win the upcoming election with a margin of one lakh.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Errabelli said that the KCR government developed Palakurthi constituency but the Opposition leaders are blind. Errabelli appealed to the people not to believe in the Opposition parties who have been spreading misinformation. “I have developed the constituency with the support of KCR. Palakurthi is to witness more development in the coming days,” he said. Errabelli said that he had won Assembly elections six times and once as MP.

Palakurthi has many leaders who fought gallantly in the Telangana Movement, Errabelli said, appealing to KTR to give them State-level posts. Earlier, the BRS cadres took out a massive bike rally from Ambedkar Centre to the public meeting venue.

Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, MPs Vaddiraj Ravichandra, Maloth Kavitha, P Dayakar, Mahabubabad ZP chairperson A Bindu, legislators S Madhusudhana Chary, B Shankar Naik, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and Chairperson of Board of Trustees of Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Dr N Sudhakar Rao were among others present. Earlier, Errabelli laid the foundation stone for the 50-bed hospital at Palakurthi. Jangaon district collector Ch Sivalingaiah and other officials were present.