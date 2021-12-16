CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal direct officials to fasten works of Kaleshwaram-2

Jagtial: CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal has directed the authorities to expedite the construction of the Kaleshwaram Link-2 project under construction at Peddavagu on the outskirts of Velgatoor village in the district.

She visited Kotilingala and Velgatoor villages in the Velgatoor mandal on Wednesday. Engineer in Chief Venkateshwarlu briefed her on the details of the ongoing Kaleshwaram Link-2 project, the land collected for the construction of the project and the tunnels to divert the water.

Sabharwal inspected the tunnel work going on in the underground at Velgatoor village. Earlier, she along with District Collector G Ravi, Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan, RDO Madhuri went on a boat on Yellampalli backwaters at Kotilingala and inquired about the details of the project.

She said that all steps would be taken for the development of the Kotilingala area, which has a historical background and would see to it that the construction of a dam for the preservation of the temple takes place.

Velgatoor and Rajakkapalli Sarpanches Merugu Murali and Bodakunti Ramesh, Tahsildar Rajender, Dharmapuri CI Koteshwar and SI Naresh were present.