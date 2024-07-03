CMRF applications to be accepted online only

Hyderabad: Applications for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) will now be accepted online.

This decision was taken as per the instructions given by CM Revanth Reddy to ensure that the CMRF funds were managed transparently. For this, a website has been created by the Centre for Good Governance. Revanth launched this website in the Secretariat on Tuesday evening.

This policy was formulated in the background of diversion of CMRF funds during the previous government. Now the CMRF applications will have to be uploaded to this website.

The MLAs and MLCs will have to upload their recommendation letter after taking the details of those coming to them for CMRF. The bank account number of the concerned applicant must be given in the application.

After uploading, a code related to CMRF will be given, and based on this code, the original medical bills should be submitted to the Secretariat.

The online application would be sent to the respective hospitals for confirmation. If all the details are correct, CMRF will approve the application and prepare the cheque.

The account number of the applicant will be printed on the cheque, which prevents it from being received by the wrong person. After that, the representatives hand over the cheques to the applicants themselves. After July 15, the CMRF applications would be accepted online only. Applications are accepted at the https://cmrf.telangana.gov.in.