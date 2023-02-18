CM's birthday celebrated on a grand note in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: BRS leaders and municipal corporators celebrated the 69th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on a grand note by organising various programmes in Karimnagar town on Friday.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and BRS Karimnagar town president Challa Harishankar cut the cake, distributed sweets and served breakfast to the people in the various places of the city.

Foods and fruits were distributed to the orphaned and elderly people in the Veera Brahmendra Old Age Home.

The BRS youth wing president Kuldeep distributed books to the students of the government high school at Kharkhanagadda under the Gift a smile programme.

District Library Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud and other BRS leaders of Karimngar performed special pujas and other rituals for the good health of the Chief Minister at Rekurthi Shiva temple.