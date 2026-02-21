CM’s Cup finals begin with fanfare

Hyderabad: The State-Level Finals of the 2nd Edition of the Chief Minister’s Cup 2025 were grandly inaugurated at the Gachibowli Stadium on Friday. Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari emphasised that the government’s goal is to groom nearly 10,000 talented athletes at Gachibowli Stadium and prepare them to represent Telangana at national and international platforms.

Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, Shivasena Reddy, said that while urban athletes often have access to facilities, rural athletes lack adequate infrastructure. The Chief Minister initiated the CM’s Cup to bridge this gap and provide equal opportunities to rural sportspersons and students.

Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana Dr A Sonibala Devi stated that 380 competitions were conducted across sub-junior, junior, and senior categories with the support of officials and stakeholders,