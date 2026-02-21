Garbage disposal resumes in city after two-day disruption

Garbage disposal operations in Bengaluru resumed on February 19 after a two-day disruption triggered by protests from villagers and local representatives near key waste processing facilities. The standoff, which had intensified the city’s waste crisis, now appears to have been resolved following intervention by officials.

Residents of villages surrounding the Mittaganahalli–Kannur–Bellahalli landfill and the MS GP (Municipal Solid Waste Processing) unit near Doddaballapura had opposed the continued dumping of waste, demanding development grants for their areas. The protests, backed by the local MLA, had led to a temporary halt in waste disposal at the facilities.

Officials of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) held discussions with villagers and local leaders and reportedly assured them of development funds for the surrounding areas. Following these assurances, villagers withdrew their protest, allowing operations at the landfill and processing units to resume.

The disruption over the past two days had led to garbage piling up across the city. Compactors and auto-tippers loaded with waste were seen lined up on roads, unable to offload garbage. Several areas reported foul smell and unhygienic conditions as waste accumulated in public spaces.

With the protest withdrawn, garbage disposal resumed at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Compactors that had been waiting near the facilities began unloading waste, and garbage collected in auto-tippers across the city was transferred to compactors for transportation to the landfill sites. At the Mittaganahalli landfill alone, 547 compactors disposed of waste from morning till evening on Thursday. On a regular day, the facility handles around 350 loads. Meanwhile, about 70 loads of waste were processed at the MS GP unit.

Although disposal operations have restarted, officials indicated that it may take at least two to three days for the city to fully clear the accumulated garbage and restore normalcy. The resolution of the standoff is expected to temporarily ease tensions over waste management in the city, which has often been a politically sensitive issue involving both the ruling administration and the opposition.