IG Ravikrishna Praises Crackdown on Drugs in Andhra Pradesh

Eagle IG Ravikrishna announced that the Eagle Team is rigorously tackling drug issues in Andhra Pradesh. He revealed the annual report of the team on Saturday, highlighting efforts to eradicate cannabis cultivation in the state.

He said that during a meeting in Tamil Nadu in September 2024, it was discussed that Andhra Pradesh is a key area for cannabis farming especially in Alluri Sitarama Raju and opined that he decided that no cannabis cultivation should take place in the district. Ravikrishna confirmed that this has been successfully enforced, with awareness campaigns like Operation Chaitanya helping to eliminate the drug.

Ravikrishna stated that Andhra Pradesh now holds a good reputation nationally for its efforts against drugs. He noted increased public interest in how cannabis control measures have been implemented and highlighted programmes aimed at preventing youth addiction, including awareness drives on trains and the tobacco-free educational institutions initiative.

He urged the public to report any cannabis supply by calling 1972. The IG warned that individuals caught in drug-related cases in the past could avoid severe action if they change their ways, but warned of increased surveillance for repeat offenders. He emphasised that involvement in drugs tarnishes students’ futures and urged those with respect for the country to stay away from narcotics.