Cold snap grips Telangana as Temperatures drop, likely to fall further

Temperatures are experiencing a sharp drop across Telangana, with many residents reluctant to venture outside due to the biting cold. The minimum temperatures in certain areas have dipped into single digits, driven by persistent cold winds.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a critical update, forecasting that the intensity of the cold is set to increase further and advising residents to take necessary precautions. Over the next two days, dry weather is expected throughout the state.

The department has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy. It has been reported that minimum temperatures in these regions may be 3°C to 4°C below normal, and could drop to between 5°C and 10°C until December 26.

The meteorological forecast suggests that some areas may see minimum temperatures ranging from 11°C to 15°C. Yesterday, the following temperatures were recorded: Adilabad - 7.8°C, Patancheru - 8.4°C, Medak - 8.3°C, Rajendranagar - 9.5°C, Hanamkonda - 10.5°C, Hayathnagar - 11.6°C, Dundigal - 12.0°C, Hyderabad - 12.7°C, Ramagundam - 12.8°C, Nizamabad - 12.6°C, Khammam - 15.4°C, Nalgonda - 13.3°C, Mahbubnagar - 14.7°C, and Hakimpet - 15.5°C.

Residents are urged to stay warm and take precautions during this cold snap.